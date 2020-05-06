Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Shami set major FITNESS GOALS; watch videos

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus outbreak, people are locked-up in their homes. However, during this lockdown period, one must not forget about their workout sessions. One must do some exercises right at home because staying fit and strong is important not just for the celebrities but also the common people. If you are still lacking the motivation and feeling lazy, you must check out Mohammad Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal’s videos.

Both the cricketers took to their respective social media handles and shared a workout video. They can be seen doing different sets of exercises. In the video, Shami can be seen sweating it out in an open space. And Yuzvendra, it seems, was exercising indoors.

Yuzvendra captioned his video as, “The pain you feel today is the strength you'll feel tomorrow..!!”

Shami, on the other hand, wrote beside his video, “Warm up @indiancricketteam.”

