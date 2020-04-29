Yuzvendra Chahal gives major BEARD GOALS to fans; check his STYLISH pictures

MUMBAI: It is said that beards are the men's evergreen love! They feel proud of their beards. In fact, some men are super possessive about their beards and never part ways with them. And one stylish cricketer who gives major beard goals to fans is certainly Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is known for his exceptional leg spinning talent, is quite active on Instagram. Most of his pictures showcase him in his bearded look.

While browsing through the cricketer’s social media page, we came across many such pictures. His beard game is always on point and he certainly gives major beard goals to his fans and followers.

We have compiled a few old and new pictures of the cricketer exclusively for you. Check out his bearded look right here:

What do you think about Yuzvendra Chahal’s beard game? Hit the comment section and stay tuned to this space for more updates.