Yuzvendra Chahal’s FUNNY moment with Kapil Sharma in this throwback video is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular television programmes. The comedy TV series has won the hearts of audience. The hilarious episodes leave the audience in splits. Kapil Sharma and his team know how to make people laugh with their funny antics.

Many celebrities from various professions including films and sports keep on gracing the show. Speaking about the same, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal had also appeared on the show.

Yuzvendra is known for his exceptional leg spinning talent and he has a huge fan following. So, when he graced The Kapil Sharma Show, his fans were super happy. The cricketer had a gala time with Kapil Sharma and his team. He shared a lot about himself on the show and also revealed his funny side. The episode also saw cricketer Piyush Chawla, who is also popular for his skill.

Back then, Yuzvendra had shared a funny boomerang video to promote the episode. Sharing the video, he had captioned it as, “Googly Coming Up.”

Check out the TB video here:

