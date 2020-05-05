Yuzvendra Chahal’s SWAG GAME is on point in these photos; fans shower him with COMPLIMENTS

MUMBAI: Currently, citizens are locked-up in their homes. People are maintaining social distancing to defeat coronavirus. As everyone is staying home, it seems some are missing travelling. Speaking about the same, it seems Yuzvendra Chahal too is missing travelling.

Well, the cricketer has walked down the memory lane and shared some stylish pictures on his Instagram handle. These are throwback pictures from his England diaries.

Today, Yuzvendra has shared three pictures wherein he can be seen flaunting three different looks. The first one sees him in black and brown jacket which he teamed up with denim pants and also sported shades. The second and third pictures showcase him wearing a tee under a jacket; however, colours of both the get up are different. We must say his swag game is on point in the pictures.

Yuzvendra captioned his post as, “England diaries #throwback”

Needless to say, his looks impressed his fans. We came across comments like ‘Kya photo superb’, ‘Amazing pic’, ‘Love you chahal bhai khatarnaak look hai bhai’, ‘Yuzi rocks’.

Take a look.

What do you think about the pictures? Hit the comment section.

Yuzvendra is quite active on social media. Earlier, he had shared a picture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While sharing the picture, he mentioned that he misses being called ‘tilli’ by MS Dhoni. Check out the picture here:

Keep reading this space for more updates.