Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma REVEALS why ‘we sometimes dance’; deets inside

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are one of the most popular and cutest celebrity couples. Yuzvendra tied the knot with Dhanashree in 2020. Their wedding took place in Gurugram. The two have been setting major couple goals.

While cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been mesmerizing the cricket lovers with his cricketing skills, his wife Dhanashree Verma has been wooing everyone with her killer dance moves. Also, Dhanashree is pretty active on social media.



She has yet again shared a post wherein she revealed why ‘we sometimes dance’. Taking to her Instagram handle, the stylish lady has shared a video wherein she can be seen grooving to Drake’s ‘One Dance’.

ALSO READ: Who looks better in orange, Natasa Stankovic or Dhanashree Verma?

Further, urging fans to be safe, the choreographer wrote, “Sometimes we dance to forget & to make you smile Stay strong and stay safe”

Check out her post here:

Recently, Dhanashree Verma was seen redefining all-white look. She had shared a series of pictures wherein she could be seen prettily clad in a white short dress. She teamed up her outfit with a pair of white sports shoes. She captioned her post as, “Faith & patience.” She looked absolutely gorgeous. Take a look.

On the work front, Dhanashree Verma Chahal has gained immense popularity for her dance videos. She had recently collaborated with popular Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill for the peppy track 'Oye Hoye Hoye’.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma and THIS cricketer team up for Bhangra; watch their dance video