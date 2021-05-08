Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma sends ‘love, strength’ to all those people battling with their emotions; see post

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma, who is a popular choreographer, took to social media and penned down a lengthy note to send ‘love, strength, and prayers’ to all those people battling with their emotions.

Dhanashree often shares posts to give her Instagram family a glimpse of her professional and personal lives. This time, she posted to ‘spread good energy’. Her note begins with, “When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on

It’s really not easy to keep up with your passion / work when you keep hearing news about your loved ones and others”

Further, Dhanashree highlighted the fact that many are not able to express themselves and do not share what they are going through. “A lot of people aren’t vocal about what they’re feeling or what their family is going through as I’m one of them. To all those people battling with their emotions... sending love, strength and prayers Everything’s going to be alright. I will try my best to spread good energy” she concluded.

Her husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal reacted to her post by leaving two heart emojis.

Dhanashree is one of the most popular and cutest star wives. Yuzvendra and Dhanashree tied the knot in 2020. After getting engaged, they married on December 22. Their wedding took place in Gurugram. The two often share pictures with each other that set major couple goals.

