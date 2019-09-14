Surekha DECIDES to DIVORCE Akhilesh in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase an interesting twist.



As reported, Naira exposes Akhilesh in front of the family. Although Surekha is upset and lashes out at Naira, she later shares her feelings with Dadi and tells her that she no longer wants to live with Akhilesh. Dadi and Swarna are worried about Akhilesh and Surekha’s souring relationship.



Subsequently, Kartik and Naira are adamant to find out more about Lisa's affair with Akhilesh and provide proper evidence to the Goenka family. Surekha is shocked to know about Akhilesh’s deed and demands a divorce from him.



Moreover, she also demands an alimony from the Goenka family, shocking everyone.