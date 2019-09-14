Surekha DECIDES to DIVORCE Akhilesh in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 05:34 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase an interesting twist.

As reported, Naira exposes Akhilesh in front of the family. Although Surekha is upset and lashes out at Naira, she later shares her feelings with Dadi and tells her that she no longer wants to live with Akhilesh. Dadi and Swarna are worried about Akhilesh and Surekha’s souring relationship.

Subsequently, Kartik and Naira are adamant to find out more about Lisa's affair with Akhilesh and provide proper evidence to the Goenka family. Surekha is shocked to know about Akhilesh’s deed and demands a divorce from him.

Moreover, she also demands an alimony from the Goenka family, shocking everyone. 

Tags >

Add new comment

Related Video

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget