2 years of Golmaal Again: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and others engage in a hilarious conversation on Twitter

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty‘s Golmaal Again is one of the much-loved films. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles. Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise.

As the film completes two years, Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and others had a fun banter on Twitter.

Check out their hilarious Twitter conversation right here:

It wasn’t me, but iska matlab yeh nahi ki mai tujhse darta hu, Gopu!#2YearsOfGolmaalAgain https://t.co/pGdcRHs4s1 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) October 20, 2019

Harr sawaal ka jawaab nahi hota,

Harr chooha Jerry aur har billa Tom nahi hota,

Aur Harr baar ungli karne wala main nahi hota yaar!! #2YearsOfGolmaalAgain https://t.co/SljO02Pkww — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) October 20, 2019