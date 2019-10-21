2 years of Golmaal Again: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and others engage in a hilarious conversation on Twitter

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty‘s Golmaal Again is one of the much-loved films. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles. Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise.
As the film completes two years, Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and others had a fun banter on Twitter.
Check out their hilarious Twitter conversation right here:
Kisne mujhe firse ungli dikhayi? 2 saal hogaye fir bhi tumlog nahi seekhe?#2YearsOfGolmaalAgain@TusshKapoor @ArshadWarsi @shreyastalpade1 @kunalkemmu @ParineetiChopra #RohitShetty #Tabu— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 20, 2019
It wasn’t me, but iska matlab yeh nahi ki mai tujhse darta hu, Gopu!#2YearsOfGolmaalAgain https://t.co/pGdcRHs4s1— Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) October 20, 2019
Ee aaya oo, eeye do aaa#2YearsOfGolmaalAgain https://t.co/euU3ghQOrs— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) October 20, 2019
Bhaaaa, aap in lo-lo-logon pe time wassste mat karo! 2 sssal kya, yeh log kabhi nahin ssssudhrengay. #2YearsOfGolmaalAgain @ajaydevgn @ParineetiChopra @ArshadWarsi @TusshKapoor @kunalkemmu #RohitShetty #Tabu https://t.co/1p1QOUzHQZ— Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) October 20, 2019
Harr sawaal ka jawaab nahi hota,— kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) October 20, 2019
Harr chooha Jerry aur har billa Tom nahi hota,
Aur Harr baar ungli karne wala main nahi hota yaar!! #2YearsOfGolmaalAgain https://t.co/SljO02Pkww
Kuch bhi bolo, but 2 saal pehle tum sabko daraya toh maine hi tha!!#2YearsOfGolmaalAgain https://t.co/ki2oDiHM4G— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 20, 2019
