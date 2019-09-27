200 people outsourced for Yogi and Gunjan’s wedding in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Its very obvious to say that tv industry put in their best foot to make their shows. There is a lot of seen and unseen preparations behind reel sequences of the show. Reel wedding is one of the biggest moment in the show where makers have to outsource utmost resources. Sony Entertainment Television’s show 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' which outsourced almost around 200 people for Yogi and Gunjan’s wedding.

Shooting certain big sequences, requires a lot of effort and resources. Sometimes the productions have to get in extra manpower to make it the sequence in a given time frame. In the current track of the show viewers are seeing how Yogi and Gunjan are all set to experience their reel life weeding. When contacted Mudit, he shares, “In the show makers are really trying hard to make it the best of all Television wedding. They have outsourced approximately 200 human resource for the particular sequence of the shoot. Also, the wedding track is going to be shot at an outdoor location in Powai and not in our usual shooting location. The entire team of the show is very excited for the upcoming track as we have shot all the basic shadi rituals from Haldi, Mehndi, Sangeet to fancy pre-wedding sessions.”

In the show, Gunjan aka Simran Pareenja is seen as the opposite lead with Mudit. Mudit is essaying the role of Yogi, a hearing-impaired boy. Talking about the challenges in his role Mudit shares, “Essaying the role of hearing impaired is not so easy as it looks. It gets challenging at certain level when you enact complete sequence in the sign language. In a sequence I was asked to learn one full song in the sign language to propose Gunjan. It took almost one day to recite it completely.”