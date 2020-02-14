2020 to mark the return of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma?

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta is one of the longest running serials on television today and is immensely loved by audiences across age groups.

A noteworthy fact about the show is the fact that almost 99 percent of the actors as well as technicians have been with its since its inception. Even the audience loyalty has been a constant phenomenon.

When Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma decided to quit the show, there was a lot of hue and cry as the audience would not be able to see their favourite character on television. While she is on a sabbatical and the show is carried forward without her, there is a buzz that Disha might in most probability will return to the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma!

Yes, sources inform us that our very own Dayaben of television might return to the show this year.

How much do you miss watching Dayaben on television? Let us know in the comments below!