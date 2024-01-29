3 lucky fans got a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet Salman Khan and visit the Bigg Boss House prior to the Grand Finale

MUMBAI: Every Salman Khan fan dreams of meeting the iconic Bollywood superstar, however most only get a chance of seeing him at events or bumping into him for a few seconds at some shoot location. However, three lucks fans had their dreams come true prior to the Bigg Boss Grand Finale! The three individuals not only got a chance to meet him face-to-face, but also speak to him and pose for pictures. And they shared their memorable experience that they will hold on to for their entire life!

Glance, the world's leading Smart Lock Screen platform, had hosted a contest that granted these fortunate fans the extraordinary chance to make their dreams a reality prior to the Bigg Boss Grand Finale. The #YehSmartHaiBoss contest, held from 1st November to 31st December, generated an overwhelmingly positive response with more than 15 crore Salman Khan fans engaging with daily questions related to Salman Khan and BIGG Boss. It truly brought together people from across the country who shared a common love for Salman Khan and three lucky winners from different parts of India were granted the exclusive opportunity to meet Salman Khan at the BIGG BOSS house recently.

These winners were selected based on their impressive number of correct answers and their unwavering enthusiasm throughout the contest. The winners were Mallika Ghosh from Durgapur, Anju Dorale from Mumbai and Arpit Singh from Bengaluru. They met the superstar and sharing their once-in-a-lifetime experience, they mentioned how they will cherish this spectacular moment for their entire life.

Anju Dorale, winner from Mumbai, Maharashtra, shared, “Since my childhood, I have been the ultimate fan of Salman Khan, watching all his movies with great enthusiasm. I cannot thank Glance enough for organizing the remarkable #YehSmartHaiBoss contest, which brought fans like me even closer to Salman Khan. The daily quiz was an absolute delight, as it not only provided me with the opportunity to meet Salman Khan in person but also stay up to date with all the exciting news surrounding BIGG BOSS, right on my lock screen."

Mallika Ghosh, winner from Durgapur, West Bengal, expressed her exhilaration, stating, "Glance has truly fuelled my determination to pursue my dream of meeting Salman Khan. I am immensely grateful to them for providing me with this incredible opportunity to finally meet him in person."

Arpit Singh, winner from Bengaluru, Karnataka said, “As a passionate follower of BIGG BOSS and Salman Khan, the daily smart quiz that revolved around Salman's illustrious career brought back a flood of memories, from his iconic movies to his unforgettable roles, dialogues, and songs. Engaging in this contest was an absolute pleasure, and I am immensely grateful to Glance for granting me this opportunity to showcase my unwavering admiration for the actor. It truly feels like a dream turned into reality.”

While the dreams of the three fans came to fruition, Munawar Faruqui’s aspiration to win Bigg Boss came true as he was crowned as the winner by Salman Khan last night. He thanked everyone after his win, as he wrote, “Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta, aapke pyaar aur support ke liye. Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi. (Thanks a lot to everyone for their support. At the end, the trophy has come to Dongri).” Abhishek Kumar, on the other hand, was the runner up and Mannara Chopra made up the top three in Bigg Boss this season.



