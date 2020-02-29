4 years of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi; Shaheer Sheikh grateful to have been a part of it!

MUMBAI: Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the most successful and relatable shows on Indian Television. The show which featured Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes in the lead roles is still being missed by their fans.

Today, the show has completed four years and the fans have gone on a nostalgic mood. They are hoping to see the show back with new season featuring the same leads.

Shaheer, who is currently playing the lead in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, wrote a lovely post on the show completing four years. He mentioned, “4YearsOfKRPKAB. Celebrating 4 years of this fabulous show which has set new standards for the Indian television industry. Grateful to have been a part of it! Big thank you to the creators of the show.”

