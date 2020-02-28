4th Edition of the Content Hub brings together creative and business leaders across platform

MUMBAI: Indiantelevision.com announced that the fourth edition of The Content Hub will be held on 4-5 March at the Hotel Sahara Star in Vile Parle, Mumbai. The 2020 edition has expanded to two days and will bring together film, TV, OTT, digital and short form content platforms, creators, writers, producers, directors, marketers and business heads to celebrate the rapid growth in the business, as well as address the problems this has brought with it, and find ways to smoothen the journey going ahead.

The broad theme for 2020 is ‘The Content Boom Phenomenon in India” focusing on the surging creative economy, uncovering opportunities to create great content, the power of hyper-local storytelling, developing the magic script, the director’s chair, success or bust, tooling content with technology and others.

“This the best time to be in content creation”, says Indiantelevision.com group founder, CEO, editor in chief Anil Wanvari. “Creators have the freedom to tell stories across every platform and audiences are lapping up those that are being told well – whether in film, TV, or OTT or short-form content. We believe this freedom has also brought with it opportunities for creators to seamlessly write/direct/ produce for every genre or format or medium like in Hollywood. Hence, we are bringing together TV, film, OTT and short form content specialists to engage and understand how they could work effortlessly with each other.”

By bringing individual creators, professional storytellers, producers, streaming platforms and broadcasters and film studios under one platform, the property aims to connect with a mission to broaden the knowledge pool of the content industry. “It is all about learning, networking and collaborating towards building a roadmap for a better content ecosystem,” adds Wanvari.

A stellar line up of industry leaders has agreed to be a part of the panel discussions, keynotes, presentations, one on one stage interactions and conduct training workshops and master classes, over the two days.

An initiative by indiantelevision.com, The Content Hub 2020 is being put together by the group’s experiential and production arm ITV2.0. The partners that have come onboard for this year’s edition include: Lionsgate Play – Industry Support Partner; Nepa and Pocket Aces as support partners, The Free Press Journal – Print Media Partner; Red FM 93.5 – Radio Partner; Khushi Ambient Media Solutions – Cinema Advertising Partners, Mera Events is the online ticketing partner while the Screen Writers Association, Indian Film and TV Producers Council, Pocket Films have signed up as community partner.

With less than a month remaining for the event, the early bird passes, inclusive GST, are available before 8 February 2020 and the regular rates can be purchased till 3 March 2020.