5 Actors who shook the OTT space in their Bold Avatar

MUMBAI: Sexy is the flavor of the season and the internet is smoking up with all the oomph and pizzazz that seems to be doing the rounds lately! And, who are we kidding – we all love it! Gone are the days of mushy romance and fleeting kisses, cause if you have it… you must flaunt it. Web series’ today have an edgy narrative, super-hot scenes and bold performances that actors are absolutely and unabashedly nailing. Be it steamy sex scenes to pulling off the sexiest bikinis, artistes have gone all out in raising the bar for themselves.

And we have a list of 5 female artistes who NAILED the bold scenes in the web space:

1. Sobhita Dhulipala– Coming across as an ideal wife in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Made In Heaven’ as Tara Khanna, there were quite a handful of scenes that demanded Sobhita to go bold and shoot some love-making scenes with her co-actor, Jim Sarbh. A truly commendable job by Sobhita! Hats off to her

2. Bani J – While ‘Four More Shots Please’ captured the glamorous bits of Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J, the characters as well as the series have a vibe of the famous American soap opera ‘Sex and the City’. From portraying the role of a fitness trainer with a devil-may-care attitude to being a bi-sexual, Bani J showcased a very open and modern character. Her love-making scenes, clothing and style were talked about a lot

3. Anuja Joshi – Making her digital debut with MX Player’s ‘Hello Mini’, Anuja Joshi is seen playing the role of the bold, sexy but naive Rivanah Banerjee. Adapted from Novoneel Chakraborty’s ‘Stranger Trilogy’, the series is high on eroticism, drama and thrill and sees Anuja be a part of some very demanding scenes.

4. Flora Saini – ALT Balaji’s ‘Gandii Baat’ has been quite the talk of the town. From the show’s poster to its explicit content, everything has been critiqued and written about. One amongst the lot of the cast has been actress Flora Saini who has played a very sensuous and sexy role basis the need of the character and the series

5. Nia Sharma – Asia’s third sexiest woman, Nia Sharma has achieved fame and success from TV shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. She was recently seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series titled as ‘Twisted’. With this series, she was seen playing a very sexy and sultry role, completely different form her previous on screen image. She was also the talk of the town for her portraying some lesbian scenes for the first time ever.

‘Hello Mini’ is a show that traces the life of Rivanah, a young independent girl living alone in Mumbai. Her life is perfect up until she is followed by a faceless, nameless, and voiceless stranger stalking her every move. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the psychological thriller stars Anuja Joshi as the lead along with Mrinal Dutt, Gaurav Chopra and Priya Banerjee in key roles.

Watch Anuja Joshi’s bold and sexy avatar in MX Player’s ‘Hello Mini’ for FREE from 1st October 2019