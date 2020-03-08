5 Actresses who broke their wedding on screen for their happiness!

MUMBAI: Being independent and standing your ground is the sign of being a strong woman. Over the years, the entertainment industry has set brilliant examples for women empowering them to never settle for less! Here are some examples of such women who have channelled their energies in bringing about powerful change in their lives. Without succumbing to any societal norms and pressures, these women chose their own happiness even if they had to take extreme measures of calling off their weddings.

1.Ayesha Mehra – Dil Dhadakne Do

Essayed by powerhouse performer Priyanka Chopra, Ayesha Mehra was every bit the gentle and independent woman in Dil Dhadakne Do. From managing her work to family, she had to give up on the love of her life and marry someone not out of love, but out of duty. After consistently failing to love her husband back, she decided to choose her own happiness above anyone else’s and ended her marriage.

2.Anjali Sharma – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

It’s difficult to be happy with your present partner when your heart is still longing for your first love. Anjali Sharma, played by Kajol, who was still in love with her college BFF Rahul Khanna (Shah Rukh Khan), decided to move on when he married Tina Malhotra (Rani Mukerji). But as fate had it, she got another chance and reunited with her first love Rahul. However, to make this happen, Tina’s daughter Anjali (Sana Sayyad) teamed up with her Dadi and tried to help them rekindle their love for each other. Anjali, who was clearly still in love with Rahul, decided to call of her marriage with Aman (Salman Khan) and married Rahul in the same mandap.

3.Pooja – Dil Toh Pagal Hai

The mystery woman who won over Rahul’s (Shah Rukh Khan) heart instantly, Pooja (Madhuri Dixit) was betrothed to her guardian’s son, Ajay (Akshay Kumar). As she goes for their dance rehearsals with Rahul, her feelings for Rahul starts getting stronger but ignores them as she is committed to Ajay. A heartbroken Rahul, scripted the ending like they are about to break up on the stage. Just before the incident would take place, Ajay puts on a tape of Pooja expressing her feelings for Rahul and later he gives her his blessings to go seek her love!

4.Guneet Sikka – Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

A woman of substance, Guneet Sikka (Shweta Tiwari) has always been a self-reliant woman and did not let her past affect her present. Even after being deceived in the past, Guneet tries to give love another chance and that’s when she agrees to marry Dr. Anurag. While Dr. Anurag is a fine man, his mother on the other hand, asks Guneet to give up on her career and refuses for her mother to live with them after marriage. A fearless Guneet then decides to call off her Roka to save her dignity and stand by her values and principles.

5.Meera – Love Aaj Kal

Jai and Meera who broke up on a good note, let go off their relationship as they didn’t want to be hinderance in each other’s dreams. But their happiness was short lived, Meera who started developing feelings for her boss, Vikram decides to marry him. Jai who soon realised he made a big mistake letting go off Meera tries to stop their marriage but fails, leaving Meera shattered. Soon after her marriage, she realises she cannot live without Jai either and requests Vikram to let her find her true love!