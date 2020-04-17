5 lost and forgotten contestants of Indian Idol

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the popular singing reality shows of the small screen. The show has given big breaks to many aspiring singers and today their career has reached new heights.

Singers like Neha Kakar, Bhoomi Trivedi and Monali Thakur are one of the successful singers of Bollywood who are ruling several hearts with their soothing voice.

Every season of Indian Idol proved to be a huge hit among the viewers. The show saw dozens of fabulous singers who chose this platform to showcase their talent. While some successfully managed to make it to the top spot, some failed.

However, there are so many talented singers who were famous during the show but are now forgotten by the viewers. The list is quite long but here are a few ones which we really miss seeing on the screens.

1. Amit Sana

He was one of the top contestants of season 1 which was very popular among the viewers. Amit was the first runner-up and lost the winner's trophy to Abhijeet Sawant.

2. Sandeep Acharya

He managed to bag the winner's trophy of Indian Idol 2. Unfortunately, a few years back, Sandeep died due to illness. The singer was highly popular during the show. However, no one remembers him.

3. Sourabhee Debbarama

She is the only female contestant out of all the 11 seasons to bag the Indian Idol trophy. The talented singer became a major talk of the town during the show. But now people barely remember her. Though Sourabhee is doing well in her professional career.

4. Sreerama Chandra Mynampati

Sreerama was one of the most popular and talented singers of Indian Idol 5 which eventually made him bag the title of that season. Sree bagged several projects post his victory but unfortunately, he is not remembered much by the viewers after the show.

5. Vipul Mehta

Vipul bagged the winner's trophy of Indian Idol season 6 with the highest number of votes. However, fans no longer remember him.

Winners of season 9 L V Revanth, season 10 winner Salman Ali and Sunny Hindustani who won Indian Idol 11 are very popular these days.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.