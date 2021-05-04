5 reasons Indian series require a woman representation like Qubool Hai 2.0’s Zoya

MUMBAI: Webseries have emerged as one of the defining influencers of this age and an effective tool for

bringing about a positive change in the mindset of its audience. From going gaga over the cast

to imitating their style and way of life, the young generation often replicates it all! With the

same thought, Mrinal Jha has conceptualized Qubool Hai 2.0’s Zoya Farooqui- the female lead

character of the show as the perfect example of a woman who is amalgamation of glamour,

goodness and brilliance. From her bold and strong-headed personality to her “Allah Miyaan”

moments, she is full of energy, and charm topped with an infectious and inspirational

character!



Here are five reasons why the modern women resonate with Zoya:



She is child-like, yet strong headed

Zoya is a modern woman who shoots for the stars. She is someone who can crack you

up with her funny ‘shayaris’, while sweeping you away as the feisty girl who values her

own opinion even in the absence of any support. In the true sense, her opinionated

nature and her strength to voice them even in the face of strong opposition is what

defines her.



She is modern yet sanskaari

Even today, in certain parts of the India, a ‘bahu’ is expected to dress in traditional attire

from head to toe. Zoya, however, showed a fresh perspective by refusing to allow her

clothing to define her personality. She has her own dressing style that says power-

packed “Bahu” with values! She believes in following her own path in the way she

dresses and carries herself.



She a chooser

When it comes to love, Zoya chooses who to love and who to be with. She does not bog

down under pressure and insists on making her own choices. Neither is she swayed by

other’s opinions or ideas. Even while falling in love, she’s smart enough tosee Asad

through her own feelings and experiences and not through the prism of the world. He

sets her pulses racing and that’s all that matters!



She follows her heart

Zoya is perceived as naive yet quick to act when a challenge comes her way. For

instance, she didn’t hesitate to come to Asad’s aid when he was being framed and did

not care about her own life. On one memorable occasion, she walked out of a marriage

despite intense pressure from others to accept the status quo.She left at her will, ready

to take on any roadblock that could come her way.



She is a world citizen

Zoya does not believe in borders and any sort of discrimination. She is a Pakistani girl

with unpolarized views love, respect and admiration for all. To her the world is her

home and everyone is an equal human.



Indian series need more women like Zoya who can empower women to break the mould and

chart their own course. So get your daughters, sisters, mothers, and stream Qubool Hai 2.0 to

witness their power and the charm of the modern day woman on screen.