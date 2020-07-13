5 Reasons Why Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’s ‘Gharelu’ comedy is the Best!

MUMBAI: Comedy shows are the spice of life! A good comedy show can make any dull, gloomy day happy and riveting! One such show is &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, presenting the ‘gharelu’ misadventures and comic tragedies of Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), his ‘Dabangg Dulhan’ Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) and his obstinate mother Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri).

Here are five reasons why every household adores the ‘Gharelu’ comedy in the show:

Gharelu Husband Wife Banter

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has some of the best and most hilarious husband-wife banter. Daroga Happu Singh and Rajesh are always at each other’s wit. An absolute favourite is when in an episode once Rajesh asks Happu, “Suno, hum kya mote lag rahe hai?” Happu instantly responds, “Nahi-nahi, tum toh bilkul perfect ho!” Rajesh blushed and romantically asked Happu Singh, “Toh humko uthakar kitchen tak le chalo, bohot bhook lag rahi hai!”. Happu in the most savage comeback says, “Ruko, hum fridge hi utha ke le aate hai!”

Gharelu Saas Bahu Nok-jhok

Episodes with Rajesh and Katori Amma’s nok-jhok are the best! Like mother like a daughter-in-law, both are equally outspoken and at loggerheads with each other! It’s a lot of fun to watch the duo’s everyday nok-jhok since it’s in one of the best Indian dialects, the typical Kanpuiya language. But sometimes Rajesh and Katori Amma also have their quality Jhoola time! Happu always finds himself sandwiched between the mother and the wife.

Gherelu Maa-Bete Ka Pyaar Aur Takraar

Happu is not Amma’s Raj Dulaara! Amma can be tough on Happu, but she is one of the most observant people when it comes to her son. She is aware of his every mood and takes time out to sit down with him and talk heart to heart. The misadventures that Katori Amma and Happu get themselves together into is something to watch out for! An unconventional yet lovely mother-son duo on Indian television today.

The Kanpuria Flavour

Set in the backdrop of a small town in Kanpur, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a goldmine of stories that captures the local essence of the city! The show is the best when it comes to bringing out the Kanpuriya flavour where every episode authentically brings alive the essence of its culture through look and feel, dialect, its characters, comedy via quirky storytelling – making it one of best ‘gharelu’ comedy!

Last but not least, Daroga Happu Singh along with his Paltan

From Happu’s Katori Amma to his Dabangg Dulhania Rajesh to his “nau bachcho ki cricket team”, Happu is surrounded with the best most comical people! In an episode of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, audiences even get to meet his Happu’s twin brother Pappu! Happu and his Ultan Paltan are the best!

