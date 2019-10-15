5 Things that make Tara from Satara’s Dancer No. 1’s Grand Premier a must watch

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Tara from Satara has been a chartbuster show since its inception and its concept of Dramality which is the combination of Drama and Reality seems to have gone well with the audience. The show is all set for the premiere of its reality dance offering Dancer No. 1 and here we tell you the reasons why this premiere is sure to be a grand one.



1. Reality ki reality: Tara from Satara will be showcasing the reality of contestants and behind the stage scenes of any reality show. We have always witnessed the on-stage performances and fun but for the first time, the audience can see what goes into the making of these shows. The back-stage drama would surely give the audience a better knowledge of the reality genre.



2. Grand dance performances of the contestants: After all, Dancer No. 1 is a dance reality show and would be studded by the performances of talented contestants who would try their luck to impress the judges. Urvashi Pardesi aka Radhika, Sheezan Mohd aka Arjun, Ashwini Koul aka Rahul, Lavish Deora aka TJ would be seen performing among others.



3. Sudha Chandran impresses by her Bharatnatyam performance: Sudha Chandran who has won various accolades in dance would be seen performing on the stage of Dancer No. 1. It has been a long time for her fans who have missed her dance. The wait comes to an end on the Grand Premier of the new dance reality show Dancer No. 1 with her fellow judges.



4. Tara’s dream moment: Tara has already got the job of a volunteer for Dancer No. 1 and can be seen bonding well with the contestants. She can be seen doing all odd jobs in the Dancer No. 1 academy, from providing the costumes to the contestants to cleaning the stage. Tara’s inclination towards dance is not unknown and Tara gets her own Cinderella moment on the stage. While cleaning the stage before a performance, suddenly for the soundcheck the song is played and Tara could not stop herself from swaying on it with her broom. Suddenly the switched-on lights expose her to the audience.



4. Versatile Sanam Johar to set the stage on fire: Handsome hunk Sanam Johar would be seen gracing the sets of Dancer No. 1 and would be seen impressing all by his stunning performance. While Sanam would be seen as an ex-winner of the show, he surely earns gazes through his contemporary performance.