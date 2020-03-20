5 things to watch out for on Zee TV this weekend

MUMBAI: Zee TV has always kept its viewers at the forefront and made it a point to entertain them through cutting edge content. Through thick and thin, the channel has always been a part of everyone's life. So during this phase of social distancing, Zee TV has chalked out the perfect plan to keep you entertained and to enhance your family television viewing experience. With an impressive line-up of shows throughout this weekend that will leave all television fans happy and excited, here are 5 things that you absolutely cannot miss on Zee TV:

#l Champs shine bright: This weekend’s episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs season 8 is going to be marvelous! Being a 90's special episode, the contestants will sing some wonderful songs and grab everyone's attention with their fantastic acts. We must say, Dhani - Radhika's spectacular performance on Haye Mera Dil and Chori Chori Jab Nazrein will take you down the 90’s memory lane. Contestants Madhav - Aryananda will perform together on Akele Hain Toh Kya Gam Hai and Rahon Mein Unse Mulakat Hogayi and their melodious rendition will tug your heartstrings. To watch all the Li'l Champs set the stage on fire, tune in to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 8 on March 21 and March 22 at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!

# Alka Yagnik’s birthday celebrations: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs judge, Alka Yagnik will be the centre of everyone's attention this weekend. With the ace singer’s birthday falling on 20 th March, everyone on the set will come together for her birthday celebrations. In fact, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan will be seen battling it out to give their best wishes to their co-mentor. All the contestants, too, came together to sing the Happy Birthday song for their favorite music legend. While Alka Yagnik was surprised, she also had a secret return gift for everyone. She surprised everyone with a secret dabba! Post the celebrations, Alka's daughter Syesha will be seen revealing a lot of secrets about the singer. To find out what is Alka ji's surprise and to know about all her secrets, tune in to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 8 on March 21 and March 22 at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!

# Historical Treat: Apart from fiction and reality shows, Zee TV is all set to offer a special treat to its viewers this Sunday, as it airs the world premiere of Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Panipat. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the historical drama chronicles the life of brave Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao, the majestic Maratha empire and the third battle of Panipat that took place between the Marathas and the invading Afghan Army. The brilliantly executed and gripping period drama will surely entertain all the Bollywood buffs, so don't miss the world premiere of Panipat on Sunday, 22nd March at 12 pm, only on Zee TV!

# Musical Extravaganza: There is major dose of entertainment for audiences this weekend with the biggest names in Bollywood and music coming together to honour both the artistic and technical excellence of professionals in the Hindi music industry of India. The stars will take over the red carpet of the 12th Mirchi Music Awards, before bagging the prestigious awards. Viewers are in for a musical extravaganza as legends likes A.R.Rahman, Vishal and Shekhar, Neha Kakkar and Meet Bros performed some iconic numbers and took our breath away with their kickass acts. Tune in to Zee TV on 22nd March at 8 pm for watching the Mirchi Music Awards 2020.

# Special Tribute to Deepika Padukone: The 12th Mirchi Music Awards will pay a special tribute to one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone. Four singers, namely Kanika Kapoor, Shilpa Rao, Aditi Paul, and Kavita Seth will take turns to present some really enigmatic performances on Deepika’s hit songs over the years like Khuda Jaane, Ang Laga De, Lovely, Tumhi Ho Bandhu and Subhan Allah and thereby depict her journey from the dream girl of ‘Om Shanti Om’ to the Rani of ‘Padmaavat’ In fact, Deepika will also take centre stage to show off a few of her signature steps. To see the special Deepika Padukone tribute, tune in to the Mirchi Music Awards 2020 on 22nd March at 8 pm, only on Zee TV.