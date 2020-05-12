5 well-known TV stars and their lesser-known siblings

MUMBAI: Bollywood and television are related in many ways. We have seen lots of celebrities who have starred in films and television as well. Not just that, there are many stars whose family members are also in the showbiz business and have secured them as well-known actors in both the industries.

In fact, there are many siblings who are famous in Bollywood and television. But people are not aware of it that they are real-life siblings.

Here's a list of five well-known TV stars and their lesser-known siblings.

1. Meher Vij and Piyush Sahdev

Meher is well-known for playing the role in movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar. But not many are aware that she is the younger sister of Beyhadh fame actor Piyush Sahdev.

2. Alok Nath and Vineeta Malik

Alok Nath is known for his roles in small screen as well as in Bollywood. Not everyone is aware that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's daadi is the real sister of Alok Nath. Both of them are known for their Sanskaari roles in daily soaps and movies.

3. Akshay Dogra and Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra is known for her role in Maryada...Lekin Kab Tak? Ridhi is the younger sister of Akshay Dogra who rose to fame with the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

4. Varun Badola and Alka Kaushal

Alka Kaushal is a known face in Bollywood as well as Telly world. Not many of us know that she is the sister of Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani fame actor, Varun Badola. Being such popular stars, they have never shared a frame.

5. Parineeta Borthakur and Plabita Borthakur

Plabita Borthakur was appreciated for her role in the movie Lipstick Under My Burkha. Not many of us know about her sister, Parineeta Borthakur who is known for her show Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur.

How many of these sibling duos you all knew about? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

CREDITS: Bollywoodshaadis