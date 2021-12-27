50 and how! The ‘Star Bharat’ show ‘Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’ to complete 50 episodes this week

MUMBAI: The ‘Star Bharat’ show ‘Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’ has managed to hold and retain audience attention since day one. Brought to us by the king of mythological shows, Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, it brings to the fore, talented actors like Aditi Sajwan, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Arpit Ranka, etc. The show has been loved and appreciated throughout its inception in October. The storyline and how it's being portrayed on screen has been in the news for the good forever now. That being said, the show is about to finish 50 episodes! That’s right, the spellbinding show is headed towards an iconic 50th episode completion this week and we aren’t mad!

With the show reaching this milestone of 50 episodes, we are certain that the makers are all set to entertain their viewers with an intriguing track. The show has never failed to stimulate our devotional sides, keeping in mind to charm us with the storyline each time. And who could’ve ignored our adorable Bal Krishna a.k.a Baby Hazel anyway! Since it has managed to amuse us with each episode until now, we expect the upcoming ones to be nothing different.

Shedding some light on this proud moment, the beautiful actress Aditi Sajwan, who plays Bal Krishna’s mother Yashoda said, “ Having the opportunity to play such a loved and respected role is an honor I highly appreciate. It is the support and appreciation we have received from our audiences that has quite evidently helped us reach this milestone so I am very grateful for it. The good wishes and love from my family, friends, and our loyal fans also play a huge role. It is an extremely proud moment for us and I hope and pray that the audiences will continue to support us further as well,”

She also added, “I am extremely proud of the whole ‘‘Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’ team to have managed to reach this milestone of 50 episodes. It’s our golden jubilee! I assure our viewers that they will be rewarded with even better content in the coming times and I urge them to look forward to it. I wish to always be in the lives of our audiences through the show and also wish to thank them for the love and support they’ve always shown.”

Kudos to the cast and crew of ‘Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’ and many congratulations on the completion of the successful 50 episodes!