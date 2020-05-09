6 times Aveent Kaur and Arishfa Khan had fashion face-off

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses of the small screen who is presently seen as Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Avneet has come a long way in her career and she has been an inspiration to many. The actress has garnered a huge fan following over the years. The actress is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her latest whereabouts.

Avneet is one stylish diva who has set major style trends.

Apart from Avneet, there is one more actress who has been extremely popular among the fans. She is none other than Arishfa Khan who is a popular Youtuber and a Tik Tok star.

Arishfa has a massive fan following of 8 million followers on Instagram.

Well, we have often seen TV actresses having fashion face-off. The same happened with Avneet and Arishfa where these divas wore the same kind of outfits on different occasions and rocked it in their own way.

Let's take a look at it:

Well, both Avneet and Arishfa knows how to slay in their styles and the above pictures prove it.

So, whose style did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, TIKTOK TRENDS)