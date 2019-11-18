News

7times Avneet Kaur gave a different touch to her open hair hairstyles

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
18 Nov 2019 12:59 PM

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular and stylish divas of the small screen. The actress is known for her amazing style which makes her the most beautiful actress of the Telly world.

Avneet has always impressed us with her great sense of fashion. Be it experimenting with different types of outfits to hairstyles, make-up and many more. Avneet surely knows how to make heads turn with her stunning fashionista avatar.

Apart from having a great taste while dressing up, there’s one more thing which makes Avneet’s style file a great one. I’m talking about Avneet’s hairstyles which every girl dreams of.

Avneet has beautiful and long tresses and we have seen her flaunting them a lot of times. Well, what’s more amazing is it seems Avneet likes her hair to do all the talking and always opts to keep them open. But there is always a twist when she does this.

The actress has tried several ways when it comes to styling her hair and given major hairstyling goals to many girls.

As we go through her various looks, Avneet has kept her hair open but always styled them differently. From opting for straight hairs, having wavy hairs, perming the beautiful mane, opting for soft curls, there is a lot more Avneet has done. In fact, these styles prove that Avneet can rock her every look just adding a dash of her own style quotient.

Take a look at the pictures:

Avneet’s style is impeccable and she is definitely an inspiration to many girls.

What do you think about Avneet’s style file? Tell us in the comments. 

