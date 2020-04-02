90s hit series Dekh Bhai Dekh to return on DD National

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill due to Coronavirus outbreak. Due to COVID 19, people are making sure to take precautions and stay indoors. The Coronavirus outbreak has lead to malls and restaurants getting shut. It has also lead to the decision of stalling shoots for films and TV shows. As shooting of shows has been stalled, channels are re-telecasting old shows to entertain audience.

From the last weekend onwards, shows Ramayan and Mahabharat went on air on DD National. As the iconic shows have been entertaining fans during the lockdown, after Ramayan and Mahabharat, the show Dekh Bhai Dekh featuring the three generations of the Diwan family is set to return on TV once again.

On Twitter, DD National shared a picture featuring the cast of the show Dekh Bhai Dekh and tweeted, “Watch iconic comic show #DekhBhaiDekh which beautifully shows the unique bonding between the three generations of the Diwan family at 6 pm ONLY on @DDNational.”

Watch iconic comic show #DekhBhaiDekh which beautifully shows the unique bonding between the three generations of the Diwan family at 6 pm ONLY on @DDNational pic.twitter.com/pwVRlegfBJ — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 1, 2020

