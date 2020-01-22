Khushbu Thakkar joins the cast of Sanjivani

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Sanjivani is set for interesting episodes. The show will witness a three year leap wherein Dr.Sid (Namit Khanna) have left for America for further studies and have broken all ties with Ishani because of his Mama and Mami. Ishani will be heartbroken while the entire Sanjivani hospital will be damaged in fire.

Post leap, Ishani will be married to Mr.NV Singh (Gaurav Chopra) while Sid will soon return from America. The show will have a new flavour and story.

Now, the latest update is that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Khushbu Thakkar have joined the cast of Sanjivani.

A source close to the project said, “Khushbu will have a prominent character to portray. As usual she will be seen lighting up the screen with her infectious smile but this time around she will be seen in a grey shade character”.

We tried contacting Khushbu, but she remained unavailable for comment.

Later, she confirmed the buzz with TellyChakkar but refused to divulge more details.

