Aadesh Chaudhary’s Kashmir vacation was “amazing”, shares about enjoying snow in Sanmarg and staying at the army camp

MUMBAI: Aadesh Chaudhary's latest visit to Kashmir has left him mesmerised and rejuvenated. The actor who has been part of shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Doli Armaanon Ki, sounds happy sharing about the trip and everything that he did during this period.

“This was my first visit to Kashmir. It was a four-day trip,” he continues, “There is a reason why Kashmir is called heaven on earth. It is so beautiful. It was snowing in Sonmarg and we had so much fun”

Calling his experience “amazing”, he adds, “I stayed at an army camp (army guest house to be precise) with my cousin Satendra Singh (deputy commandant)there. This stay made me experience army life from very close. I learned a lot of things there.”

So much is being said about Kashmir and issues that keep cropping up in the state. Ask Aadesh if he felt safe and Aadesh laughs before adding, “I was with the army. In short, yes I felt very safe.”

Coming back to the vacation, Kashmir was on Aadesh’s bucket list for years. “I always wanted to go there but something or the other led to change or cancellation of plans. I am happy that finally I could break the jinx. Its peak season in Kashmir now, so there is much rush there. A lot of tourists are visiting and that too I feel is wonderful. After Covid and all that it had restricted us from enjoying, seeing so many people enjoy good times made me happy,” he says.

Next, Aadesh is planning Europe. “That is another destination that I want to explore. Hope this opportunity also comes soon,” he signs off.