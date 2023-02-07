Aadesh Chaudhary: When I came to Mumbai, I understood the value of money

Aadesh Chaudhary

MUMBAI: Aadesh Chaudhary earned his first salary when he was in class 12. The actor started modelling and got paid 1000 for a fashion show in the year 2000. And, the money made him very happy.
 
“When I came to Mumbai, I understood the value of money because though I got support from home, I still had to be careful about my spending,” he says. We all have seen how our parents work hard to give us the best life and fulfil our needs during our growing up years. And, when we start earning, they help us understand the importance of it and how we should maintain the same.
 
“I have seen my dad really work hard and I respect money. I value my parents and whatever they have taught me and I value everything in life,” he adds. Financial independence is necessary. “When you depend on your family you have to justify every expense, which is not bad. Being financially independent is very important,” he says.
 
Sharing how his father has guided him to take care of his finances, Aadesh adds, “My dad always told me that we should never compromise our needs and we should never spend unnecessarily. Keep working hard and pushing your limits. Keep earning as money is necessary in this world to live.”

Aadesh Chaudhary: When I came to Mumbai, I understood the value of money
