Aahat to re-run on Sony TV!

MUMBAI: It’s time to get ‘spooked’ all over again!!!

Early in the day, we broke the news that Sony Entertainment Television will re-run the popular singing reality show Superstar Singers at 7pm from Monday to Friday while the interesting episodes of Mere Sai will re-run at 8pm.

The channel will also bring back its popular daily soap Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai Mon-Fri 10.30 pm.

The viewers who have been craving to get a dose of horror and thrill with stories revolving around mystery and supernatural elements on television will get their smile back, during this lockdown.

Well, Sony TV is bringing its cult horror show Aahat back on TV by airing its re-runs. It will be aired at 12am.

Also, the channel will air their current on-going shows namely Mere Dad Ki Dulhan at 10pm and Ek Duje Ek Vaaste at 9.30pm.