Aakanksha Singh: People say my pictures look international! That's a big deal for me

MUMBAI: Known for her role in Badrinath Ki Dulhania as well as shows such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Gulmohar Grand, actor Aakanksha Singh is one of the best-dressed celebrities in showbiz. Her latest photoshoots are testimony to the fact that she can carry of casuals as well as traditional wear with elegance and looks completely stunning in all that she wears. The actor says that she is glad her fans love her dressing sense as well. “I am getting good feedback for my pictures. People are saying I can wear both, casual and ethnic wear very well. My fans are excited to see my new pictures. People tell me that I have an Indian face and if I wear any casuals, I can carry it them off well too. Recently, commenting on my shoot pictures, people said that they are looking international and that is a very big compliment for me,” says the actor, who has been seen in Telugu films such as Malli Raava and Devadas.

In fact, people are often surprised to see how youthful the actor looks. “So usually, I get this compliment that I look so young. I feel this is because people don’t know me well. That image of Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha is very strong. So, when they see me in western clothes, they think that I am still young! I want to tell everyone that, yes! I am still young. I did Na Bole Tum when I was 21 years old. At that time also I was young and now also I am young. I like to dress up, wear different clothes according to the theme, mood. It all depends on my mood. I like wearing glamourous clothes,” she says.

Aakanksha says that everyone must concentrate on dressing up well and looking good. “Not only actors, looking good is very important. It is a sign of your personality. The way you carry yourself, dress up, wear clothes whenever you step out and even at home. I feel it is part of your personality. I feel this is the first impression I get when I meet someone. So, I think dressing up well is really important and looking good is essential for everyone,” she says.