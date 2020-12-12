Aakanksha Singh to play Ajay Devgn's wife in the film Mayday!

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn's Mayday has been creating a massive buzz for it's interesting starcast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar. The talented actress Aakanksha Singh, who has been previously seen in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, has now joined the much-talked about team of Mayday.

Aakanksha will be seen essaying the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in the film. The actress has already started shooting for the same. Talking about being part of the film Aakanksha shares, "It’s a dream-come-true to be part of such a big and much-awaited film. I am so excited to share the screen with Ajay sir and Amitabh sir. The icing on the cake is that Ajay sir is directing the film. It’s actually happening! It’s an important role and I am lucky that the first muhurat shot of the film had me in it.". The film shoot commenced yesterday and Ajay took to social media to share this special announcement. The actor posted, "Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022."

The film is being produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and directed by Ajay Devgn. It is set to release on 29th April 2022.