Aakash Talwar: I always look forward to trying my hands in different characters and genres

MUMBAI: Aakash Talwar is excited to be a part of Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s upcoming show Control Room. The actor plays the role of Police Inspector (PI) Anuj Raikar in it.

“Control Room is a very interesting and unique title for a cop-based show like ours. I feel it creates an intrigue and stands out in itself. Unlike using the general terms such as police, investigation, etc this very unique title ‘Control Room’ will generate more interest among the viewers,” he says.

Control Room is an investigative police drama. A lot of research has been done to make it look real and relatable. Aakash shares that the reason he accepted it is the concept.

“As an actor and performer, I always look forward to trying my hands in different characters and genres. I was thrilled when I was approached for the show since this concept is dealt with very intelligently. When we all think of a cop, we imagine or expect him to be strong, smart and always ready to serve one’s duties well. I’m trying to work on my appearance as a cop in the first go. I have been working out to maintain my body alongside increasing weight-training in my workout regime. I’m also watching and studying about crime and cop based content and documentaries to understand the theme better,” he adds.



About his character PI Anuj Raikar, the actor shares, “Anuj, as a character, is a wicked, sharp and down-to-earth person. He would look at the minutest of details and go deep to search for the necessary information in every investigation. Characteristics such as being sharp as a sword and sweet as honey make Anuj’s character interesting.”

Every actor dreams of wearing a uniform on screen. “We as actors get an opportunity to portray different characters and live so many lives, which we cannot do as humans. I had always been a chocolate boy or a villain on most of my shows, but doing a police investigative drama makes me feel and live the lives of our real life heroes. I will get to perform as a cop and bring about the intelligence, courage and hard work each cop does every day to maintain law and order. Khaki vardi hamare desh ki mitti se judi hai. As citizens of India, we look up to those wearing khaki uniforms as someone who is doing everything for the safety of our nation and its people. We connect and have trust in the khaki vardi hence it appeals to all of us,” he says.

Talking about his experience of working with Beyond Dreams and the Patnaiks, he adds, “I'm really grateful to Yash and Mamta for giving me an opportunity to work on this very unique show. It’s really amazing to see them along with us continuously striving to make our show become better, day by day. Their hard work and confidence trickles down on us and our performances, which will surely make it a successful show.”