Aakash Talwar joins Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

MUMBAI: Actor Aakash Talwar is well known for his role of Harsh in &TV’s Daayan. He has been roped in for yet another interesting project. The actor will join Colors TV popular show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The show which is produced by Rashmi Sharma productions will soon see a generation leap.

Apart from Aakash Talwar, various actors has already been roped in for the show. Thapki Pyaar Ki fame Jigyasa Singh will play the female lead in the show. Meherzan Mazda and Avinash Mukherjee are also reported to play vital roles. As per the reports, the makers are yet again to finalise the male lead for the show.

As per a reliable source by IWM Buzz, Aakash will play the crucial role of male lead’s brother in the show. The actor was also seen in shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Thapki Pyar Ki, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Pavitra Bandhan to name a few.

Credits: India Forums