Aakash Talwar says playing a cop on-screen makes him proud

MUMBAI :After playing a cop in 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', actor Aakash Talwar feels blessed to find another opportunity to portray the role of a Police Inspector in the show 'Control Room'.

He says: "I had earlier featured as a cop in 'Shakti'. But my character was more prevalent as an elder brother as it was a family story. I didn't enjoy much screen space and opportunity to perform as a cop and this genre was left nearly untouched."

"But luckily now I'm having another opportunity to perform as a cop in 'Control Room' and it is a cop-based drama."

Sharing about his role in 'Control Room', he adds: "I will be seen playing a cop, Anuj Raikar. He is known for his fearlessness and carefree attitude. But he is not really someone gullible."

"He is not the one to get carried away easily. He comes from a very rich family and has a good network around. Keen on solving crime, he follows his own rules. I'm really looking forward to it."

Aakash, who was previously seen playing an antagonist in TV show 'Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan', 'Parineetii' and playing a romantic role in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan' is seen showing a different side of him on-screen.

He shares: "We as actors get an opportunity to portray different characters and experience so many lifestyles. I had always been a chocolate boy or a villain on most of my shows but doing a police investigative drama makes me feel proud."

"It's a way to pay tribute to our real life heroes and understand how difficult but beautiful life they live. I will showcase my audience about the intelligence, courage and hard work each cop lives through everyday to bring about law and order in our society."

SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 05:45

