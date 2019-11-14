Aakash Talwar teams up with Preetika Rao for a project; read details

MUMBAI: Preetika Rao is known for her performance in the TV show, Beintehaa. She is now gearing up to step into the digital world.

The actress will be seen in an upcoming web series produced by Sifar Films. Apparently, the story of the series will revolve around a female boss and her equation with her employees. The web series is apparently being shot in Indore. Now, latest reports suggest that Aakash Talwar will also be seen in the show.

According to India Forums’ sources, the actress will be paired opposite Aakash Talwar for the project. The portal further reported that Aakash will be seen playing a young, smart and calculative guy who acts sweet and impresses a girl in order to get into the good books of the boss.

Aakash has earlier been a part of shows like Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aa Ja, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and was last seen in &TV’s Daayan.