Aalisha to catch up on her favourite TV shows and web shows during this break!

MUMBAI: The ‘Meri Gudiya’ show presented by Star Bharat is based on a unique story of a mother-daughter where a mother dies and returns to protect her 4-year-old daughter Avi and her soul settles into her daughter’s doll. The show is loved by the audience and according to reports, on the set of ‘Meri Gudiya’ everyone was first distributed hand sanitizers and masks to protect against corona virus, the shooting of the show was postponed till March 31, 2020.

Aalisha is among all the artists from the television fraternity who has stopped shooting due to COVID-19 took this opportunity to share, “I would like to take this opportunity to catch up on my favourite TV shows and Web shows, I feel like finally I can binge watch my favorite shows hassle free. I am currently watching re-runs of ‘Devon ke Dev… Mahadev’ and one of my favorite web shows, ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’. I would like to take this break and consume great content which would help me get back to work with a fresh state of mind. There is wonderful content available across all platforms now and it is made easily available for us. It is now up to us to grab this time and enjoy these beautifully created shows for us by the respective makers. ”

In such a situation, Aalisha is following the social distancing as a precautionary measure and is going to make use of this time to catch up on her favorite shows!