Aalisha Panwar achieves new milestone

MUMBAI: Aalisha Panwar played the double role of Aarohi Kashyap and Tara Raichand on the show Ishq Mein Marjawan. She was paired with Arjun Bijlani, as Deep Raj Singh on the show. Aalisha gained immense fame from the show and became one of the viewers’ favourite actresses on the silver screen.

The actress has also appeared on shows such as Begusarai, Laal Ishq and Jamai Raja. Aalisha is currently playing the roles of Madhuri Raghavendra on the show Meri Gudiya.

She is in joyous mood as she achieved a new milestone of gaining 1 million followers on her instagram handle. She shared a video, addressing all her followers, and expressed her gratitude for them. Aalisha thanked her followers for their love and support.

Have a look.

Credits: TOI