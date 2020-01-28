News

Aalisha Panwar achieves new milestone

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jan 2020 06:16 PM

MUMBAI: Aalisha Panwar played the double role of Aarohi Kashyap and Tara Raichand on the show Ishq Mein Marjawan. She was paired with Arjun Bijlani, as Deep Raj Singh on the show. Aalisha gained immense fame from the show and became one of the viewers’ favourite actresses on the silver screen.

The actress has also appeared on shows such as Begusarai, Laal Ishq and Jamai Raja. Aalisha is currently playing the roles of Madhuri Raghavendra on the show Meri Gudiya.  

She is in joyous mood as she achieved a new milestone of gaining 1 million followers on her instagram handle. She shared a video, addressing all her followers, and expressed her gratitude for them. Aalisha thanked her followers for their love and support.

Have a look.

Credits: TOI

Tags > Aalisha Panwar, Tara Raichand, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Arjun Bijlani, Deep Raj Singh, Begusarai, Laal Ishq, Jamai Raja, Madhuri Raghavendra, Meri Gudiya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs grace special screening of ZEE5's ‘...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days