Aalisha Panwar to be seen in Star Bharat’s Savdhaan India?

Here we are back with another exciting update from Star Bharat's crime based episodic show Savdhaan India. The show deals with real-life crimes stories of murder, kidnapping, domestic violence, fraud, robbery, forgery, rape, sexual assault and other crime.

The channel is currently airing stories based on crime against women which is titled ‘Meri Sangarsh, Meri Zubani’.

Early in the day we reported about Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Vineet Raina will star in one of the episodes (Read here: Vineet Raina bags Star Bharat’s Savdhaan India)

Now, we have learnt that actress Aalisha Panwar, who played the lead role in Ishq Mein Marjawan and was later seen in Meri Dudiya, is in talks to feature in one of the episodes.

We tried reaching Aalisha but she remained unavailable.

TellyChakkar already reported about actors namely Gaurav Khanna, Bhumika Gurung, Maninee De Mishra, Krip Suri, Amit Mistry, Mihir Mishra, Pranav Misshra and others being roped in for different episodes of the show.

