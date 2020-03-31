Aalisha Panwar introduces her debut music video ‘Khamoshiyaan’ during the quarantine

MUMBAI: Aalisha Panwar best known for the role of a doting mother Madhuri in Star Bharats’ show Meri Gudiya, is all excited for her debut music video, ‘Khamoshiyaan’. She chose Instagram to surprise her fans by posting a picture of her music video earlier this week.

Aalisha Panwar is seen in an altogether different avatar in the romantic number and we cannot be more excited. The song has been sung and composed by Yuvraj Kochar and the lyrics have been written by Deepraj Kochar.

Aalisha Panwar dedicates this song to her fans and shares her thoughts, “‘Khamoshiyaan’ is my debut song and I am so elated to be a part of it. I couldn’t wait to share the first look of my song. I feel blessed to have my fans by my side who shower their love with their positive feedback. I hope my fans enjoy my vivacious look in the song and share their love.”

Speaking about the quarantine, Aalisha mentioned, “I am utilizing this time to focus on my diet, workout and meditation as well. I pray and hope that this global crisis will come to an end soon and urge everyone to stay safe and take care of themselves and their loved ones.”

Due to the quarantine, actors are not shooting and the TV industry is now in a nostalgia mode. Aalisha took the opportunity of this quarantine to entertain her fans with a fresh and romantic music video to assure things will be fine soon.