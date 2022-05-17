Aalisha Panwar made her birthday an intimate affair to remember!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 09:50
bday

MUMBAI: Actress Aalisha Panwar (last seen in TV show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri turned a year older recently and threw a small get-together where she celebrated with her friends.  Her last two birthdays were different because of pandemic.  She says, “The last two birthdays were very low key celebrated by me because of the pandemic. My last birthday was in my home town Shimla with my whole family. I had fun after so many years I got a chance to celebrate my birthday with my family but close friends and relatives were missing.

This time since the situation is normal and we are living a mask-free life in Mumbai.  I got a chance after 2 years to step out and party. It was not a very grand celebration but still it was something very intimate with my close friends. The cake cutting, dancing, and the fun moments were there. Many friends couldn’t turn up because of their shoot schedules. Vineet Raina and Adhvik Mahajan turned up and made it special”.

She further adds, “My family is in Shimla so only friends were there. Birthday is like Diwali for me. I love having fun. On every birthday you don't grow up physically but emotionally and mentally. You learn new things. I am wishing that I get a good show soon be it fiction or reality. I feel in a city like Mumbai friends are very important. Everyone should celebrate one’s birthday. Who doesn’t like to be pampered? Every person  should celebrate every birthday as self-happiness and self-pampering are important.  I bought myself a diamond ring this year I wish to find my Mr. right soon who gifts me a diamond ring next year”

About her best birthday memory she says, “The best birthday till now has been my 18th birthday. That time I was in Shimla. I had just passed school and joined college. I had not come to Mumbai at that time. My family surprised me with a suprise birthday party, the whole house was decorated. My friends and relatives were there. There were cakes and birthday presents. My parents and younger sister made a nice collage for me with all my beautiful moments since my childhood. Till date I have it in my bedroom wall in Shimla and that gift was the best one till now. It was so nostalgic”

Aalisha Panwar Teri Meri Ikk Jindri TV Vineet Raina Adhvik Mahajan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 09:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Romantic! Akriti kisses Anubhav on neck and rests her head on Anubhav’s shoulder
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Oo La La! Heli Daruwala resembles Madhuri Dixit in her sexy avatar; we can’t stop gushing over the actress!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read:...
WOW! Meet choreographer Tushar Kalia's fiance Triveni Barman
MUMBAI: The year 2022 has brought a lot of good news for the fans as many celebs have announced their weddings. Ace...
STUNNING! Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna is stealing hearts with the first glimpse of his wedding attire in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis....
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting industry, the actor not...
Big update! Pallavi Dey’s family files FIR against her live-in partner Sagnik alleging murder and extortion
MUMBAI: Bengali actress Pallavi Dey, who was playing the female lead in TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’, was reportedly found...
Recent Stories
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
Latest Video