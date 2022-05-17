Aalisha Panwar made her birthday an intimate affair to remember!

MUMBAI: Actress Aalisha Panwar (last seen in TV show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri turned a year older recently and threw a small get-together where she celebrated with her friends. Her last two birthdays were different because of pandemic. She says, “The last two birthdays were very low key celebrated by me because of the pandemic. My last birthday was in my home town Shimla with my whole family. I had fun after so many years I got a chance to celebrate my birthday with my family but close friends and relatives were missing.

This time since the situation is normal and we are living a mask-free life in Mumbai. I got a chance after 2 years to step out and party. It was not a very grand celebration but still it was something very intimate with my close friends. The cake cutting, dancing, and the fun moments were there. Many friends couldn’t turn up because of their shoot schedules. Vineet Raina and Adhvik Mahajan turned up and made it special”.

She further adds, “My family is in Shimla so only friends were there. Birthday is like Diwali for me. I love having fun. On every birthday you don't grow up physically but emotionally and mentally. You learn new things. I am wishing that I get a good show soon be it fiction or reality. I feel in a city like Mumbai friends are very important. Everyone should celebrate one’s birthday. Who doesn’t like to be pampered? Every person should celebrate every birthday as self-happiness and self-pampering are important. I bought myself a diamond ring this year I wish to find my Mr. right soon who gifts me a diamond ring next year”

About her best birthday memory she says, “The best birthday till now has been my 18th birthday. That time I was in Shimla. I had just passed school and joined college. I had not come to Mumbai at that time. My family surprised me with a suprise birthday party, the whole house was decorated. My friends and relatives were there. There were cakes and birthday presents. My parents and younger sister made a nice collage for me with all my beautiful moments since my childhood. Till date I have it in my bedroom wall in Shimla and that gift was the best one till now. It was so nostalgic”