Aalisha Panwar is missing her family and wishes to see them soon!

21 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: The ‘Meri Gudiya’ show presented by Star Bharat is based on a unique story of a mother- daughter where a mother dies and returns to protect her 4-year-old daughter Avi and her soul settles into her daughter's doll. The show is loved by the audience and according to reports, on the set of 'Meri Gudiya' everyone was first distributed hand sanitizers and masks to protect against corona virus, the shooting of the show was postponed till March 31, 2020.

Aalisha is among all the artists from the television fraternity who have stopped shooting due to COVID-19 took this opportunity to share, “In times like these I really miss my Mom but due to the current crisis and situation I can't meet her since travelling is not advised. I really appreciate our governments decree by urging the citizens to stay at home during such times.

I personally am utilizing this time to focus on my diet, my workout and meditation as well. I pray and hope that this global crisis will come to an end soon and urge everyone to stay safe and take care of themselves and their loved ones.”

In such a situation, Aalisha is following the social distancing as a precautionary measure and urges her fans to do so too!

