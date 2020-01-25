News

Aamir Ali frequents Sanjeeda Shaikh’s house to meet daughter

25 Jan 2020 01:23 PM

MUMBAI: Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh made for one of the cutest couples of the industry, but their marriage has hit troubled waters.

Since Oct 2019, when Sanjeeda returned from her London trip, things between them changed.

Aamir and Sanjeeda tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a couple of years.

The couple who also has a 4-month-old baby girl has been staying separately, and the baby stays with Sanjeeda who has moved out to stay with her mother at their Bandra residence, while Aamir continues staying in Lokhandwala. Now, we have learnt from a source that Aamir frequently pays a visit to see his daughter at Sanjeeda’s Bandra 

Sources say that the actor is keen to reunite with Sanjeeda.

