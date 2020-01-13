Aamir Ali hopes to reunite with Sanjeeda Sheikh

MUMBAI: TV couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh dated each other for nearly 7 years before tying the knot in 2012. However, differences cropped up a few months ago, and Sanjeeda now stays at her mother's house.

In fact, reports state that they have a 4-month-old baby born via surrogacy.

Aamir sort of admitted to SpotboyE that all’s not well between him and his wife. He sent a message saying 'All will be good’.

However, we also have it that Sanjeeda is not at all keen to return in his arms.

We have heard that the disagreements between them are on minor issues, so we do hope that they sort them out and get back together.

