News

Aamir Ali hopes to reunite with Sanjeeda Sheikh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2020 07:11 PM

MUMBAI: TV couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh dated each other for nearly 7 years before tying the knot in 2012. However, differences cropped up a few months ago, and Sanjeeda now stays at her mother's house.

In fact, reports state that they have a 4-month-old baby born via surrogacy.

Aamir sort of admitted to SpotboyE that all’s not well between him and his wife. He sent a message saying 'All will be good’.

However, we also have it that Sanjeeda is not at all keen to return in his arms.

We have heard that the disagreements between them are on minor issues, so we do hope that they sort them out and get back together.

Credits: SpotboyE

 

Tags > Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aamir Ali, SpotBoyE, All will be good, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Tiger Shroff ,Disha Patani & Aayush Sharma at...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days