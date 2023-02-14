Aamir Ali says he had to give up on his favorite sports due to his repeated injuries on reality shows

MUMBAI: Aamir Ali is one of the most popular faces of Television. The F.I.R actor attended the International League T20 finals 2023, which was held in Dubai. Ali says that he has always loved sports but unfortunately had to give it up as he had sustained several injuries during his participation in dance reality shows.

Speaking about his deep interest in sports, especially cricket, Aamir said, “I love sports. I think if I wasn’t an actor, I’d be an athlete. I’ve played soccer and cricket for my school.”

He added, “Unfortunately because of the injuries during my dance reality shows, I had to give up on a lot of sports but I still play badminton. But amongst all, cricket is by far my all-time favorite.”

The finals between the Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants team was held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 12, 2023.

On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in projects like ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘Lootere’, which will have OTT release.

Credit- Koimoi