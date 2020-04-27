Aamir Khan is all praises for Siddarth Nigam

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The actor is currently seen as Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Sid has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

Sid who is currently seen romancing Avneet Kaur in the show Aladdin has been often linked to his co-star. However, the duo has always maintained the 'just good friends' status.

The actors are also social media's sensational stars and are quite active on social media platforms and keeps his fans updates about himself.

As we all know that Siddarth Nigam was a part of Dhoom 3 where he essayed the younger version role of Aamir Khan.

We came across the making of the movie, where the director Vijay Krishna Acharya says that there were blessed to find Siddarth as he is such an exceptional actor.

In the video, Aamir Khan is praising the actor. The actor said that when he saw him performing as Samar and Sahil and he was shocked. He said that he was so good that he wanted to keep watching his performance that he could learn something.

Woha!! That’s a huge compliment for Siddarth Nigam. The director also said that without Siddarth, the character Samar wouldn’t have come out so beautifully.

Siddarth also shares his experience working on the movie, where he said that he was very nervous to work with Aamir and in the movie. As there were many stunts that he had to do, but Aamir and the director really helped him out.

He is glad that he could learn a lot of gymnastic tricks from the Chinese children who were there along with him in the movie.

Dhoom 3 was a massive blockbuster hit and Siddarth’s performance was highly appreciated by the critics and the audience.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com