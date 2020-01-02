Aamna Sharif aka Komolika is injured

MUMBAI: Aamna Sharif currently essays the role of the vamp Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She replaced Hina Khan a few months ago.

The actress has now suffered an ankle injury. She had a bad fall while shooting on the set due to which her ankle got twisted but this didn’t let her smile fade away.

Sharing a short video where she is seen using a wheelchair, Aamna wrote, 'I guess this is what is called “The show must go on” ...a nasty fall that resulted in a bad ankle twist (yes this is the real injury, not a reel one) but still a smile on the face because of the lovely team that goes out of the way to comfort you in every way. Reaffirms my faith that @balajitelefilmslimited is home for me. Lots of love to the entire team of KZK.'

Have a look.

Get well soon, Aamna

Credits: India Forums