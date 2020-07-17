Aamna Sharif cuts birthday cake with friends over video call

MUMBAI: Actress Aamna Sharif celebrated her birthday on Thursday virtually with her friends, owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing a glimpse of Aamna's celebrations, actress Karishma Tanna posted a clip on Instagram stories. In the clip, we see Karishma along with Arjun Bijlani and Chetna Pande, wishing Aamna a "happy birthday" over a video call.

Aamna can be seen cutting her birthday cake.

"I am so bad with these video calls," Aamna quipped.

Arjun too wished Aamna on social media.

"Happy birthday rockstar. Have a super one . So much stress in the past few days but I pray that u have the best year ahead ahead. Can't wait to have your ghar ka khana again.God bless you buddy," Arjun wrote on Instagram, along with few pictures of himself with Aamna.

On the work front, Aaman is currently playing the role of Komolika on "Kasautii Zindagii Kay". A day ago, she revealed that a member of her staff member had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Thank you to you all for your sweet messages and well wishes. I and my family have tested negative for COVID-19. Although one of my staff members has tested positive. Isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions. A big thanks to the BMC. They have been very helpful and prompt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour," Aamna shared.

