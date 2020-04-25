News

Aamna Sharif pens a poem on current health crisis

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2020 03:44 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Aamna Shareef has turned poet during novel coronavirus lockdown.

On Saturday, the "Kahiin Toh Hoga" fame actress took to Instagram and shared a self-composed poem, depicting the ongoing health crisis.

"Phone rakhte hi sunaayi nahi deti... doston Ki awaaz hai, apno se hi door rehna, yeh kaisa andaaz hai, daulat ke peeche bhaag Raha Tha
Isiliye Kya Dosti Naraaz Hai," Aamna's wrote.

She also posted a video in which she is seen reciting her poem, titled "Dua Karti Hoon", which is co-written by her husband Amit Kapoor.

Speaking of her acting stint, Aamna is currently reprising the iconic antagonist Komolika in the reboot show of "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

Tags Aamna Sharif husband Amit Kapoor Kahiin Toh Hoga Dua Karti Hoon Kasautii Zindagii Kay Komolika TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here