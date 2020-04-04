Aanchal Khurana lashes out at Akanksha Puri

MUMBAI: The winner of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Aanchal Khurana, has now slammed Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri for continuously taking a dig at her ex-boyfriend. Before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, Paras was in a long-term relationship with Akanksha Puri. But the duo broke up soon after the show concluded.



Aanchal maintained that Paras and she continue to be good friends. She also states that the actor is a good person in contrary to him being tagged as a womanizer. KoiMoi asked her if this word has anything to do with Akanksha, and she agreed and said she should move on and stop trolling her ex-lover.



She quoted, 'Akanksha Puri? Yes, she’s still trolling him. I don’t know why? Move on, na! I saw some TikTok video with Ajaz Khan, where he’s saying "tu mahira ke paas chala gaya isko chodke" or something. Ek ladki ko ijjat dila rahe ho, baaki ki gira rahe ho? When you say respect women, respect all women. Aap apne ghar ke aurato ko respect mat karo khali.'

Credits: SpotboyE