Aanchal Khurana supports Devoleena Bhattacharjee; says Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are DIRTY

MUMBAI: The controversy between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are not stopping any time soon as there are many people coming out and supporting either of them.

For the uninitiated, Devoleena, in a LIVE session shared her opinion on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s music video Bhula Dunga. She said that she found Sidharth very good in the project while she did not very much enjoy SidNaaz’s chemistry as Sidharth looked very mature. This statement invited a lot of hatred from SidNaaz, especially Shehnaaz’s fans. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants Mayur Verma and Sanjjanaa Galrani also lashed out at Devoleena for her statements.

Now, another contestant Aanchal Khurana has also come out with her opinion on the controversy and is supporting Devoleena. In one of the LIVE sessions, the bold and blunt Aanchal said that Shehnaaz’s fans are dirty and can go to any level to protect Shehnaaz, but in the process they forget that they are speaking against a woman only. She also expressed that Sidharth Shukla’s fan following is quite mature and classy.

What is your view on Aanchal’s statements? Whom do you support in the controversy? Hit the comment section below.

